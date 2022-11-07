As election approaches, Berkeley students get out the vote

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two groups of Berkeley students gathered on Sproul Plaza on Friday to signal their positions on Proposition 1 — the California state proposition that will change California’s Constitution to say that the state cannot deny or interfere with a person’s reproductive freedom.

The rally came as students across the campus have been preparing for Tuesday’s election, which features local, state and federal races. Speakers at the Friday rally included Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Berkeley), State Controller Betty Yee and Malia Cohen, chair of the California State Board of Equalization.

