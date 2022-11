Meet our new faculty: Cynthia Gerlein-Safdi, Environmental engineering

Name: Cynthia Gerlein-Safdi (she/her)

Discipline: Environmental engineering

Degrees: B.S., earth and planetary sciences, University of Strasbourg, 2009; M.Eng., geophysical engineering, Ecole et Observatoire des Sciences de la Terre, 2012; Ph.D. civil and environmental engineering, Princeton, 2017

Research interests: How water availability for ecosystems and vegetation affects the carbon fluxes (carbon dioxide and methane) coming in and out of these ecosystems.

Fun fact: I am an avid carbo biker and you might see my “shark” front loader parked around campus!