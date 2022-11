Name: Sharon Jacobs (she/her)

Discipline: Law

Degrees: B.A., music, Cleveland Institute of Music, 2002; M.A, music, Juillard, 2004; J.D., Harvard Law, 2009

Research interests: The administration of energy law and policy with a focus on the energy transition.

Fun fact: I am a former professional cellist. On weekends you’ll find me on the trails in Tilden or scouting for whales on the coast.