Meet our new faculty: Tanya Paul, accounting

Name: Tanya Paul (she/her)

Discipline: Accounting

Degrees: B.S., economics, University of Pennsylvania, 2015; Ph.D., accounting, University of Pennsylvania, 2021

Research interests: Understanding the effectiveness of disclosure regulation/standard-setting and enforcement, especially within financial institutions.

Fun fact: I played the piano for over 10 years but gave it up after I headed to undergrad. 10 years later, I am starting again (almost) from scratch!