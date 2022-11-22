Meet our new facutly: Ajay Pillarisetti, environmental health

Name: Ajay Pillarisetti (he/him)

Discipline: Environmental health

Degrees: B.S., biology, Emory College; M.P.H., global environmental health, Rollins School of Public Health; Ph.D., environmental health sciences, UC Berkeley

Research interests: Understanding, measuring and mitigating the impact of household energy use on human health and the climate, with a focus on air pollution exposures arising from the use of fuels like wood, grass and dung for cooking and heating

Hobbies: Photography, movies, running and parenting.