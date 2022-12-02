2022 UC Berkeley holiday gift guide

Whether you’re searching for a one-of-a-kind gift by a local artist or you want to craft your own holiday creations for friends and loved ones, UC Berkeley has you covered. Head up to the UC Botanical Garden’s plant deck to pick up a succulent or sign up for a wreath-making workshop. Stop by Mulford Hall and find the perfect tree, or peruse a selection of ceramics at the Berkeley Art Studio’s pop-up shop. And don’t forget to look through a list of new books by members of the campus community. See a campus map for directions.

Local crafts and nature-inspired gifts

Berkeley Art Studio holiday pop-up shop: Ceramics, textiles, candles, jewelry and holiday cards will be on sale at the Berkeley Art Studio’s pop-up shop through Dec. 11. All work is made by local artists and craftspeople. Proceeds benefit artists and creative programs for Berkeley students.

Stephens Lounge, MLK Student Union, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., artstudio@berkeley.edu, (510) 642-6161

UC Botanical Garden shop and plant deck: Peruse a curated selection of nature-inspired gifts, books and plants, from butterfly socks and wildflower kitchen towels to ferns and succulents.

200 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, (510) 664-7606, gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Cal Forestry Club tree sale: Students from the Cal Forestry Club will travel to the Sierra Nevada to harvest white fir, douglas fir and incense cedar trees, donated by Sierra Pacific Industries, that would not normally survive to maturity. Although the option to pre-order isn’t available, people can fill out this form to specify the size and species of tree they’re interested in. Supporting this event helps the Cal Forestry Club attend conferences, go on field tours and build a forestry community at Berkeley. Trees are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trees will go on sale for $8 per foot on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., south side of Mulford Hall.

Family

Holiday nature crafts: Families can drop by the UC Botanical Garden anytime during either of two program windows to create everything from nature-filled globes to mini wreaths to botanical cards. Admission, refreshments and all materials are included in the price. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. The cost is $20 for members and $22 for non-members.

Morning session: Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; afternoon session: Dec. 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register online or by phone at (510) 664-7606.

200 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Toy drive: University Village Albany is holding a toy drive for Berkeley students and their dependents living in the student family housing complex. Organizers are seeking new, unwrapped toys and other gifts for babies, kids and teenagers. Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 14 at noon.

2610 Channing Way, 4th floor (ask for directions at the front desk), claudia.hall@berkeley.edu

STEM kit: With a kit from Tinkering Labs, engineers ages 8 and older can make a creature with spinning arms or a machine that can scramble an egg. Tinkering Labs began at SkyDeck, a UC Berkeley incubator that helps get innovators into the marketplace.

Lawrence Hall of Science store: Choose from a selection of science-themed gifts at the Lawrence Discovery Store, where there’s something for all ages, including science kits, like the Sunprint Kit developed by educators at the Lawrence Hall of Science, and a wide array of books, robotics and puzzles.

1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, (510) 642-1016

Indoor gardening kit: Grow your own food with a kit by Back to the Roots, an Oakland-based startup founded by Berkeley alumni Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez that specializes in ready-to-grow and ready-to-eat products.

Youth programs and camps: UC Berkeley Youth Recreation offers summer and seasonal camps and year-round youth programs in sports including gymnastics, archery, skateboarding, swimming and sailing, plus other weeklong day camps.

2301 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, (510) 643-2267, camps@berkeley.edu

Museums and performances

Cal Performances: The performing arts presenter at Berkeley presents, produces and commissions renowned and emerging artists. Every season includes nearly 80 performances by world-class artists in genres including classical and early music, jazz and pop music, and dance and contemporary theater. Gift certificates, which start at $10, are good for any performance and never expire. UC Berkeley students can buy flex passes for $15 per ticket in four, six or eight packs. Order tickets online, by phone or in person at Zellerbach Hall’s ticket office. Check the website or call first for holiday closures.

Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, (510) 642-9988, tickets@calperformances.org

BAMPFA store and membership: Stop by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s store to find all sorts of gifts, from a 300-piece puzzle of a quilt by Rosie Lee Tompkins to a David Huffman Net Work sketchbook. BAMPFA members receive free admission to its galleries (and to art museums at more than 30 universities), discounts at the museum store and other benefits. From Dec. 9 through 11, museum members will get a 20% discount at the store.

2155 Center Street, Berkeley, (510) 642-0808, bampfastore@berkeley.edu

Do-it-yourself

Wreath-making workshops and kits: Crafters can create a festive wreath to add to their holiday decorations at the UC Botanical Garden. Greens from the garden’s global plant collection and other natural adornments are included, as well as a reusable wire wreath form. Organizers recommend that visitors bring their own hand pruners and gloves. The program is in an indoor space — masks are optional, but recommended. The cost is $90 for garden members and $100 for non-members.

For those who want to make their wreaths at home, kits are available to pick up. Cost is $70 for members and $75 for non-members.

Evening workshop: Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; morning workshop: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Pick-up kits: Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Register online or by phone at (510) 664-7606.

200 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Library makerspace: Create a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season at the UC Berkeley Library’s Makerspace, a collaborative space open to students, staff and faculty. Build an ornament with a 3D printer or scroll saw, create a personalized decal with a vinyl cutter or make a custom T-shirt or tote bag with vinyl transfers and a heat press. Tools, materials, trainings and workshops are available. Drop-in hours are Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an in-person or virtual appointment with a staff member.

190 Doe Library, asphillips@berkeley.edu

Health and sports

Cal sports tickets: Order season tickets to cheer on your favorite Cal sports teams. Tickets are available for every team, from women’s basketball and gymnastics to football and water polo.

Buy tickets online or by phone at (800) 462-3277

Rec Sports membership: Rec Sports offers memberships that include access to two fitness facilities and three pools. Personal training sessions are also available for an individual or pair at Rec Sports (membership is not required).

Home water test: Test your drinking water for up to 400 contaminants with Tap Score, a science and health services firm launched out of the CITRIS Foundry startup accelerator by a team of Berkeley scientists and entrepreneurs.

Apps

VoiceBeam: Stay connected with friends and loved ones this holiday season with a mobile app that lets users have ongoing, real-time conversations with multiple people throughout the day. VoiceBeam began at UC Berkeley startup incubator SkyDeck.

Aura: This meditation app provides three-minute guided meditations, personalized to a user’s moods and goals. Aura was started by alumnus Steve Lee, who has a master’s degree in translational medicine and bioengineering from Berkeley.

Food and drink

Black Sheep Foods: Started by Berkeley alumnus and East Bay native Ismael Montanez, Black Sheep Foods provides sustainable, plant-based meat products while reducing the destructive environmental impact of industrial meat production.

hello@blacksheepfoods.com

Berkeley Student Food Collective gift certificate: Give the gift of healthy food with a gift certificate to the Berkeley Student Food Collective, a Berkeley-based grocery store that sells fresh, local and ethically produced fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, baked goods and more. The collective seeks to educate students about nutrition and food systems, empower new leaders and train youth to work in and manage a sustainable business.

Contact members of the team.

Cal Nourish: Donate to Cal Nourish, a campus initiative that helps feed Berkeley students who struggle to make ends meet during the winter break. Donations will be distributed to undergraduate and graduate students in programs across campus, including student parents and former foster youth.

Also, consider donating to the Basic Needs Center, which provides and connects students to essential services that impact health, belonging and well-being.

nourish@berkeley.edu, basicneedscenter@berkeley.edu

mak-’amham/Cafe Ohlone: This cultural space, outside of the Hearst Museum of Anthropology, offers a hub for Ohlone culture in the East Bay. The café, which serves seasonal Ohlone cuisine, is closed for the holidays and will reopen in mid-January. Diners can make reservations starting on Dec. 15 and can purchase gift cards at any time. mak-’amham is also available for catering, talks and discussions to foster better understanding of Ohlone culture.

Contact mak-’amham.

Twrl Milk Tea: Founded by two Berkeley alumni and longtime friends, Olivia Chen and Pauline Ang, Twrl Milk Tea is a plant-based, healthy alternative to the high-sugar boba tea. Twrl Milk Tea is sold at the Bear’s Lair and in Unit’s 3 Bear Market on campus. Learn more about Twrl Milk Tea in California magazine.

(415) 942-0899, hello@twrlmilktea.com

Clothing and goods

Othering and Belonging store: Find colorful, hand-drawn posters, plus T-shirts, mugs and totes with the institute’s logo and designs. Proceeds support the Othering and Belonging Institute, a center for scholarship, research, community partnerships and strategy dedicated to developing solutions to our world’s greatest challenges.

KALX campus radio station merchandise: Stickers, magnets and T-shirts with fun and wacky designs are available at the campus radio station’s website. Founded in 1962 by Berkeley students Marshall Reed and Jim Welsh and others, KALX first broadcast from Ehrman Hall to campus dormitories through wires stretched across campus. Now, at age 60, KALX has been ranked among the top 50 college radio stations in the country by Best College Reviews.

fundraiser@kalx.berkeley.edu

Cal Student Store: Find your favorite Cal gear, from Berkeley sweatshirts and joggers to soy candles and kitchen towels, at the Cal Student Store. Digital gift cards are available. All sales help support student organizations and programs. See the store’s gift guide.

MLK Jr. Building, 2495 Bancroft Way, first and second floors, (510) 229-4703, berkeley@studentstore.com

Cal Falcons T-shirts: Show your love for the campus’s resident peregrine falcon family by purchasing a T-shirt from the Cal Falcons team. Proceeds will be split between the Cal Falcons fund, to support education, research, outreach and livestream maintenance. The fundraiser closes at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4. Learn more about the falcon family on Berkeley News and on the Cal Falcons Facebook page.

New books by faculty, students and staff

Come to This Court and Cry: How the Holocaust Ends by Linda Kinstler, Ph.D. student in rhetoric

Women and Power in Africa: Aspiring, Campaigning, and Governing, edited by Leonardo Arriola, associate professor of political science; Melanie Phillips, Ph.D. candidate and lecturer of political science; and Martha Johnson, Berkeley alumna and department chair and associate professor of political science at Mills College

Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy, professor of Asian American and Asian Diaspora Studies and of comparative ethnic studies

Violent Utopia: Dispossession and Black Restoration in Tulsa by Jovan Scott Lewis, department chair and associate professor of geography

Of Mineral, a book of poetry by Tiff Dressen, on the staff of the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

Cheerfulness: A Literary and Cultural History by Timothy Hampton, professor of comparative literature and of French

The Week: A History of the Unnatural Rhythms That Made Us Who We Are by David Henkin, professor of history



Listen to this Berkeley Voices episode about Henkin’s new book The Week.

The Art of Witnessing: Francisco de Goya’s Disasters of War by Michael Larocci, professor of Spanish literature and culture

Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century by J. Bradford DeLong, professor of economics

Practice of the Presence: A Revolutionary Translation by Carmen Acevedo Butcher, lecturer in College Writing Programs

Becoming a Changemaker by Alex Budak, lecturer in management of organizations at Berkeley Haas

How the Clinic Made Gender: The Medical History of a Transformative Idea by Sandra Eder, assistant professor of history

In the Between: 21st Century Short Stories, edited by Brice Particelli, lecturer in College Writing Programs

Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley by Carolyn Chen, associate professor of Asian American and Asian diaspora studies and of comparative ethnic studies

Keeping It Unreal: Black Queer Fantasy and Superhero Comics by Darieck Scott, professor of African American studies



Listen to scholars discuss Professor Darieck Scott’s new book Keeping It Unreal in this Berkeley Talks episode.

The Haydn Economy: Music, Aesthetics, and Commerce in the Late Eighteenth Century by Nicholas Mathew, professor of music and Richard and Rhoda Goldman Distinguished Professor in the Humanities

Back Stages: Essays across Art, Performance, and Public Life by Shannon Jackson, Cyrus and Michelle Hadidi Professor of Rhetoric and of theater, dance and performance studies

Find other new books on the Letters and Science bookshelf.