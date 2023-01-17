Slideshow: Campus crews respond to winter storms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The recent string of winter storms kept campus work crews busy making the sure the UC Berkeley campus and its neighbors were not severely damaged by the storms and flood water.

“The utilities crews were out in really difficult conditions,” Sally McGarrahan,

associate vice chancellor for facilities, said after the first wave of winter storms. “The amount of water going through the Oxford culvert was truly amazing. Their considerable knowledge of how to manage the creek’s flow at the sluice gate prevented serious flooding in campus buildings as well as the art museum and downtown.”

“In addition, their quick response to reopen the Centennial (Way) storm drains after several small landslides was critical in preventing significant water and debris from impacting the campus proper,” she added. “I am very grateful for all their efforts.”

In addition to the work captured in the above photos, there has been extensive work to deal with mudslides and other storm-related impacts.