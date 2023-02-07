Name: Laureano (Lau) Gherardi (he/him)
Discipline: Ecosystem ecology
Degrees: B.S., agronomy, University of Buenos Aires, 2006; M.S., biology, Arizona State, 2013; Ph.D. biology, Arizona State, 2015
Research interests: How interacting global change stressors such as climate change, land use change, and nutrient deposition affect the functioning of grassland ecosystems.
Hobbies: Biking and playing guitar.
Meet our new faculty: Laureano (Lau) Gherardi, ecology
