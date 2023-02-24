Berkeley Talks: Economists on what it’ll take to rebuild Ukraine

Read the transcript.

To mark the first anniversary of Russia’s initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we are sharing a panel discussion with four leading economists about what it’ll take to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure, education systems and institutions. In this Feb. 14 talk, the panelists summarize trends in the region before the war, assess war damage and propose paths forward, laying the groundwork for future recovery efforts and increasing the chances of post-war success in revitalizing Ukraine.

A recent Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) report, “Rebuilding Ukraine: Principles and Policies,” provides a background for the panel. The report is available to download in English and Ukrainian.

Panelists include:

Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Quantedge Presidential Professor of Economics, UC Berkeley

Barry Eichengreen, George C. Pardee and Helen N. Pardee Professor of Economics and Political Science, UC Berkeley

Gérard Roland, E. Morris Cox Professor of Economics and Professor of Political Science, UC Berkeley

Roger Myerson, David L. Pearson Distinguished Service Professor of Global Conflict Studies in the Harris School of Public Policy and the Griffin Department of Economics, University of Chicago; 2007 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, University of Chicago

This event was sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies (ISEEES).

Watch a video of the panel discussion below.

