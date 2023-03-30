Video: New wind tunnel is installed in Hesse Hall

Berkeley Engineering’s new, state-of-the-art wind tunnel has gone live at Hesse Hall. The wind tunnel will enable students to replicate flight conditions, making it a vital part of the growing aerospace program that was launched in fall 2022. At 37 feet long, 13 feet wide and six feet high, the wind tunnel can generate air flow at about 140 miles per hour (63 meters per second). Students will be able to use the wind tunnel to study the aerodynamic behavior of aircraft, airplane wings, cars and other objects by testing small-scale replicas. (Berkeley Engineering video by Adam Lau)