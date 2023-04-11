Saying goodbye to campus finance head Rosemarie Rae

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message on Tuesday:

I am writing today to share the news that Vice Chancellor for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Rae will be leaving UC Berkeley at the end of June to assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. In her new role, she will oversee the administrative areas and resources, including auxiliary and business services, campus safety services, conference and event services, facilities management, finance, human resources, information technology services and parking and transportation.

Rosemarie has been an invaluable partner to me as we have navigated our way out of a $150 million structural budget deficit at the beginning of my tenure. As vice chancellor, Rosemarie has developed a talented team of financial professionals in the division of finance. Further, she has played a pivotal role in the Bakar BioEngenuity Hub, Anchor House, Moffett Field and Gateway projects.

She expressed a desire to retire in early 2020, but generously agreed to stay on to help us through the myriad financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, possible enrollment cuts and the post-UAW strike financial analysis, planning and recovery solutions. Her recent work with many of you to help the campus recover from recent significant financial shocks and set us on a course for financial sustainability has been nothing short of excellent.

The position Rosemarie has accepted is an exciting opportunity to leverage all of her professional expertise but, just as importantly, it will allow her to be closer to her family in Los Angeles.

I know you share my deep gratitude to Rosemarie for her nine years of service. Please join me in wishing her all the best as she moves on to this next chapter. You are welcome to share this information with your colleagues.

I will be in touch later in the semester about a search for Rosemarie’s successor.