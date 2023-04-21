Video: Berkeley Law tackles border killing case

A team of Berkeley Law students and faculty affiliated with the school’s International Human Rights Law Clinic have succeded in bringing the 2010 killing of Anastasio Rojas by U.S. Border Patrol agents in front of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which is charged with promoting and protecting human rights in the American hemisphere.

In this video, Roxanna Altholz, co-director of the clinic and a clinical professor of law, and Berkeley Law students, discuss the case and how they hope it can be resolved.

For more on this story check out Berkeley Law’s coverage here.