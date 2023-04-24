Sights and scenes: Cal Day 2023

Thousands of admitted students and their families flooded UC Berkeley’s walkways, plazas and lecture halls Saturday as Berkeley brought attendees back to campus for the first fully in-person Cal Day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prospective students navigated over 200 events on campus which included Chancellor Carol Christ’s signature morning welcome at California Memorial Stadium and a noon rally at Upper Sproul Plaza where future and current students enjoyed traditional spirit songs.

