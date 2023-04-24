Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

Sights and scenes: Cal Day 2023

By Ivan Natividad|

Cal Band play their in saxophones emphatically at Sproul Plaza

Members of the Cal Band perform at Sather Gate during Cal Day at UC Berkeley on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

Thousands of admitted students and their families flooded UC Berkeley’s walkways, plazas and lecture halls Saturday as Berkeley brought attendees back to campus for the first fully in-person Cal Day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prospective students navigated over 200 events on campus which included Chancellor Carol Christ’s signature morning welcome at California Memorial Stadium and a noon rally at Upper Sproul Plaza where future and current students enjoyed traditional spirit songs.

