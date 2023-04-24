UC Berkeley graduate programs succeed once again in new U.S. News rankings

UC Berkeley has once again topped out many of the categories in the latest round of graduate program rankings, released late Monday by U.S. News & World Report.

Programs in areas including business, computer science, public affairs, engineering and chemistry were all labeled No. 1 in the nation, according to U.S. News.

And programs in mathematics, earth science, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, physics, artificial intelligence, geochemistry, cosmology and entrepreneurship, among others, rounded out some of the programs ranked in the country’s top five.

In all, some 60 Berkeley graduate programs ranked in the top 10 on this year’s U.S. News list, which analyzed business, education, engineering, public health, public affairs and some science programs. In many of the ranked categories, Berkeley offered the top public graduate program.

Berkeley graduate programs ranked in the top spot this year included:

Part-time MBA

Chemistry

Computer science

Public policy areas in policy analysis and social policy

Civil and environmental engineering

Chemistry, including inorganic, physical and theoretical programs

Berkeley has a number of other top-ranked graduate programs, including history, English, economics and sociology, among others, that have been evaluated by U.S. News in previous years.

And while Berkeley’s roster of top graduate programs is impressive, its strength comes from the people who have made the programs thrive, said Lisa Garcia Bedolla, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the Graduate Division.

“These rankings would not be possible without the efforts of our graduate student researchers,” she said. “Their intellectual contributions are key to sustaining Berkeley’s research excellence, which contributes directly to these impressive rankings.”

U.S News collected the data for the 2024 rankings from surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation queries sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals. The surveys were conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023.

Read a complete list of UC Berkeley’s graduate school rankings on the U.S. News website.