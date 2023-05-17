Video: UC Berkeley’s commencement highlights

Graduates and their supporters gathered on Saturday in Memorial Stadium to celebrate UC Berkeley’s commencement exercises. Speakers included the top graduate, Chancellor Carol Christ and alumnus Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple.

In her remarks at commencement, Chancellor Carol Christ praised graduates for their resilience and perseverance through the pandemic’s “unprecedented challenges.”

“What animates Berkeley,” she said, “is our belief in, and commitment to, individual and institutional agency.”

“The notion that through the discovery, development, dissemination and discussion of knowledge, we can make the world a better place,” said Christ. “… As you stand at one of life’s great crossroads, take a deep breath and consider the road you have traveled and all of that you can and will carry with you from Berkeley.”

Read more coverage of graduation 2023.