Introducing Berkeley’s new interim vice chancellor of finance/CFO

Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Benjamin Hermalin sent the following message on Tuesday:

We are pleased to share that Daniel Feitelberg has agreed to serve as interim vice chancellor of finance and chief financial officer for two years, beginning August 1, 2023. This extended interim appointment will allow us time to reevaluate the structure of this position and to conduct a national search for a permanent VCF/CFO.

Dan brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience in higher education finance and a familiarity with the UC system. He will join us upon leaving his position at KPMG as the higher education advisory sector leader. He previously served as vice chancellor of planning and budget for UC Merced. Dan also has experience as a former public finance investment banker.

Having someone with Dan’s skills and experience in this interim role will be important over the next two years as we continue to address our current budget challenges and opportunities, including rethinking our financial model as part of the Financial Sustainability Initiative.

At KPMG, Dan helped leaders at universities and academic medical centers consider how their institutions can adapt to the rapidly changing environment confronting higher education institutions. At UC Merced, Dan was responsible for the planning and execution of the second phase of campus development, the UC Merced 2020 Project.

Dan is a graduate of UC Davis, where he earned his bachelor’s degrees in agricultural and managerial economics and political science.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Rosemarie Rae for her nine years of service to UC Berkeley. Rosemarie’s retirement was announced earlier this spring: she will be leaving UC Berkeley at the end of June to assume the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

During the month of July, Ben Hermalin will support the Office of the VCF with guidance and decisions as necessary before Dan joins us.

Please join us in welcoming Dan to Berkeley and in supporting his success.