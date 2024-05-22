UPDATED: Power restored to impacted campus buildings

UPDATED 12:15 a.m.

The electrical issue has been resolved, and power has been restored.

UPDATED 10 p.m.

At 6:25 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. As of this writing, there are approximately 50 buildings on campus without power.

High-voltage electricians are on-site and have identified the source of the outage. It is estimated that it will take 6-8 hours to fully restore power. Please note that even after power is restored, confirming that all building systems are fully functional will take some time. This work may continue through Thursday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Students and staff in residence halls have been contacted directly with additional instructions.

The following buildings are without power:

2251 College

2350 Bowditch

2547 Channing

2610 Channing (RSSP)

2850 Telegraph

Anna Head (A and E)

Anthropology

Berkeley Law

Blum

Botanical Garden

Calvin

Campbell

Cory

Davis

Etcheverry

Evans

Faculty Club

Gilman

Greek Theater

Haas Clubhouse

Haas Pavilion

Haas (Cheit, Chou, Faculty, Student)

Hargrove Music Library

Haviland

Hearst Field Annex

Hearst Gym

Hearst Mining

Hertz

Hesse

International House

Jacobs

Lewis

McCone

McLaughlin

Memorial Stadium (including the Simpson Center)

Minor

Morrison

North Gate

Obrien

Physics

Residence Hall-2535 Channing (Channing Bowditch)

Residence Hall-Unit 1 (Cheney, Deutsch, Freeborn, Putnam)

Residence Hall-Unit 2 (Central, Cunningham, Davidson, Ehrman, Griffiths, Towle, Wada)

Residence Hall-Unit 4 (LaLoma 1, 2, 3; Hillside 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; Stern)

Rugby

Senior

Soda

Strawberry Canyon

Women’s Faculty Club

Wurster

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to WarnMe for critical updates.