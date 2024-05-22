Campus news

UPDATED: Power restored to impacted campus buildings

By Public Affairs

May 22, 2024

UPDATED 12:15 a.m.

The electrical issue has been resolved, and power has been restored.

UPDATED 10 p.m.

At 6:25 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. As of this writing, there are approximately 50 buildings on campus without power.

High-voltage electricians are on-site and have identified the source of the outage. It is estimated that it will take 6-8 hours to fully restore power. Please note that even after power is restored, confirming that all building systems are fully functional will take some time. This work may continue through Thursday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Students and staff in residence halls have been contacted directly with additional instructions.

The following buildings are without power:

  • 2251 College
  • 2350 Bowditch
  • 2547 Channing
  • 2610 Channing (RSSP)
  • 2850 Telegraph
  • Anna Head (A and E)
  • Anthropology
  • Berkeley Law
  • Blum
  • Botanical Garden
  • Calvin
  • Campbell
  • Cory
  • Davis
  • Etcheverry
  • Evans
  • Faculty Club
  • Gilman
  • Greek Theater
  • Haas Clubhouse
  • Haas Pavilion
  • Haas (Cheit, Chou, Faculty, Student)
  • Hargrove Music Library
  • Haviland
  • Hearst Field Annex
  • Hearst Gym
  • Hearst Mining
  • Hertz
  • Hesse
  • International House
  • Jacobs
  • Lewis
  • McCone
  • McLaughlin
  • Memorial Stadium (including the Simpson Center)
  • Minor
  • Morrison
  • North Gate
  • Obrien
  • Physics
  • Residence Hall-2535 Channing (Channing Bowditch)
  • Residence Hall-Unit 1 (Cheney, Deutsch, Freeborn, Putnam)
  • Residence Hall-Unit 2 (Central, Cunningham, Davidson, Ehrman, Griffiths, Towle, Wada)
  • Residence Hall-Unit 4 (LaLoma 1, 2, 3; Hillside 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; Stern)
  • Rugby
  • Senior
  • Soda
  • Strawberry Canyon
  • Women’s Faculty Club
  • Wurster

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to WarnMe for critical updates.