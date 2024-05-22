UPDATED: Power restored to impacted campus buildings

By Public Affairs
May 22, 2024
The electrical issue has been resolved, and power has been restored.
At 6:25 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. As of this writing, there are approximately 50 buildings on campus without power.
High-voltage electricians are on-site and have identified the source of the outage. It is estimated that it will take 6-8 hours to fully restore power. Please note that even after power is restored, confirming that all building systems are fully functional will take some time. This work may continue through Thursday morning.
The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Students and staff in residence halls have been contacted directly with additional instructions.
The following buildings are without power:
This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to WarnMe for critical updates.