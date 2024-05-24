Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

Harry Edwards to sociology grads: Even in turbulent times, believe in yourself

By Public Affairs

May 24, 2024

Harry Edwards gives a commencement speech at a podium
“From time to time, you might have to take a different path than you had anticipated and planned, but you can still get there,” Harry Edwards, a renowned sports activist and UC Berkeley professor emeritus of sociology, told sociology graduates at their May 13 commencement ceremony.

Allena Cayce/UC Berkeley

In Berkeley Talks episode 199, Harry Edwards, a renowned sports activist and UC Berkeley professor emeritus of sociology, gives the keynote address at the Department of Sociology’s 2024 commencement ceremony. 

“As I stand here before you, in the twilight of my life’s time of long shadows,” said Edwards at the May 13 event, “from a perspective informed by my 81 years of experience, and by a retrospective assessment of the lessons learned over my 60 years of activism, what is my advice and message to you young people today? What emerges as most critically germane and relevant in today’s climate?

“First: Even in turbulent times, in the midst of all of the challenges, contradictions and confusion to be faced, never cease to believe in yourself and your capacities to realize your dreams. 

“From time to time, you might have to take a different path than you had anticipated and planned, but you can still get there. Achievement of your dreams always begins with a belief in yourself. Never allow anyone to dissuade you of this imperative disposition. And if someone so much as even tries, you tell them that the good doctor said you need to go and get a second opinion.”

