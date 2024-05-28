Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

Berkeley Talks: Gigi Sohn on her fight for an open internet

By Anne Brice

May 28, 2024

Gigi Sohn, wearing a cap and gown, gives a speech as a podium
One of the nation’s leading public advocates for equal access to the internet, Sohn delivered the keynote address at the School of Information’s 2024 commencement ceremony.

Noah Berger for the School of Information

In Berkeley Talks episode 200, Gigi Sohn, one of the nation’s leading public advocates for equal access to the internet, delivers the keynote address at the UC Berkeley School of Information’s 2024 commencement ceremony. 

“I’d like to share with you some of the twists and turns of my professional journey as a public advocate in the world of communications and technology policy,” Sohn began at the May 18 event. … “I’m hoping that by sharing my story, you’ll be inspired to keep choosing the path that you know is right for you and for society, even if it sometimes comes at a cost.”

Sohn began her story in the late 1980s, when she started a career in communications law. It was through this work, she said, that she learned the importance of media to a healthy democracy. 

“Those with access to the [communications] networks influenced the debates that shaped public policy and decided elections,” Sohn said. “Those without were simply perilous. The internet promised to change all of that. … The world that advocates like me envisioned was one where everyone would have a voice and where the marketplace of ideas, and ultimately democracy, would flourish. 

“But that ideal wouldn’t happen by itself.”

In her speech, Sohn detailed her lifelong career as a public interest advocate, her fraught White House nominations to serve on the Federal Communications Commission and the importance of staying true to herself.

Watch a video of her speech on the School of Information’s website. 

