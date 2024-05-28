Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

Slideshow: A glimpse at community graduations 2024

With blankets, blessings, pins, music and even kids in regalia, Berkeley grads celebrate their distinct journeys.

By Public Affairs

Graduating Native students stand in a line wearing their graduation caps and gowns and gorgeous Native blankets wrapped around their shoulders
At the May 12 Native Graduation, each graduate was presented with a blanket from Eighth Generation, a Native-owned company that creates blankets designed by Native artists. The gifts celebrated the students’ accomplishments in higher education and were symbols of wishes for a prosperous road ahead.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
A Native student is wrapped in a Native blanket on stage during a graduation ceremony
J.P. Piña, who earned a B.A. in anthropology and archaeology, received a blanket at the International House graduation from Phenocia Bauerle (left) and Royale Pinassi, staff members at the Native American Student Development office.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
A little over a dozen Native graduates and others stand on stage during a graduation ceremony
The celebration was attended by the graduates’ friends and family members.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
students line up at a buffet table and select finger foods to eat at their graduation celebration
For the very first time, Berkeley’s transfer student programs — the Re-entry Student Program, TRIO Student Support Services, Miller Scholars Program and Transfer Student Center — held a joint celebration and send-off for the graduates they served.

Alberto Garcia/UC Berkeley
About a dozen Cal Band members perform on campus
Members of the Cal Band set a festive tone at the event, which included a short program. Dania Matos, vice chancellor for the Division of Equity and Inclusion, was the keynote speaker. During an open mic segment, students shared stories, experiences and expressed gratitude, and all graduates received a gift.

Alberto Garcia/UC Berkeley
A large sheet cake that reads
Lorena Valdez, deputy director of transfer programs, said the April 22 celebration at Alumni House was “an overwhelming success” and that more students attended — 120 — than had RSVP’d.

Alberto Garcia/UC Berkeley
A sign reads
Lavender Graduation, or LavGrad, celebrates LGBTQ+ students who are graduating and was held at Alumni House on May 4.

Courtesy of Gender Equity Resource Center
Two graduating students pose together with purple and white balloons and a rainbow flag behind them
LavGrad began in 2000, and its traditions include each graduate receiving a rainbow tassel, graduate students receiving a lavender cord, and speakers receiving both, plus a rainbow stole. An alumnus donates orchid plants that guests may take home.

Courtesy of Gender Equity Resource Center
A graduating student wearing a headscarf holds out her graduation sash for it to be pinned
The rigorous STEM Excellence Through Equity and Diversity (SEED) Scholars program supports undergraduates in STEM fields to pursue graduate degrees. This is the first year the tight-knit group has held a graduation celebration. The event’s highlight was a pinning ceremony in which pins were placed on the grads’ Berkeley graduation stoles by people they designated. Here, Zaina Shaik, who earned a B.A. in computer science, is about to receive her pin.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
a graduate poses with a loved one holding a framed certificate of achievement
Students in SEED’s first cohort graduated this year; a fifth cohort arrives in fall 2024. Some of the 2024 graduates, like Zaina Shaik, are going to graduate school. Others, like Melvin Soriano (pictured), will initially work in a lab — he’ll be in the campus’s Staller Lab, in the Center for Computational Biology — while some have taken jobs in industry.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
A graduating student in a cap and gown holds her daughter's hand, also wearing a little cap and gown
The Student Parent Center, a multi-purpose campus resource for Berkeley students who also are parents, held a graduation celebration on May 13. Here, Denise Mendez walks proudly with her daughter, wearing regalia like her mom.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
A graduating parent in a cap and gown poses with a huge garland of $2 bills hanging around her neck
Graduate Jamika Abair, bedecked in festive garlands, poses with loved ones for a photo.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
A graduating parent wearing a cap and gown holds her baby
Olivia Theime, another graduating parent, holds her baby at the start of the celebration.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
A student wearing a graduation cap and gown with two family members on either side smile and hold up a Mexican flag
UndocuGrad 2024 honored graduating undocumented students. About 40 grads and a few hundred of their fans participated in the East Pauley Ballroom celebration. Lisa Garcia Bedolla, vice provost for graduate studies and Graduate Division dean, was the keynote speaker.

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
A graduating student's mortar board reads
Some students at the May 13 event expressed their pride by decorating their mortar boards.

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
A teenager holds two bouquets of flowers and looks toward someone out of the frame during a graduation ceremony
Loved ones, some with bouquets, watched the ceremony and waited to greet their favorite graduates.

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Five people at the Pilipinx graduation take a selfie
On May 17, the 37th annual Pil Grad, a celebration for graduating seniors in the Pilipinx community, was held at International House. More than 70 graduating students and 150 guests attended.

Clara Beatriz Perez/UC Berkeley
Pilipinx graduates wearing caps and gowns perform on stage, one playing a guitar and singing.
The theme of this year’s event was “Takipsilim,” the spirit of resilience and perseverance. It’s also a word in Tagalog for that fleeting, bittersweet moment — twilight — when day slips into night, and darkness hints at uncertainty, but we accept that life flows on.

Clara Beatriz Perez/UC Berkeley
three Pilipinx graduates in gowns pose together
Graduates received awards from members of the Filipinx Faculty and Staff Association, and the keynote speaker was Michael Bryann Gaetos, a Berkeley alumnus who came to the U.S. from the Philippines at age 3 with his family. A first-generation college student, he is now assistant director in the campus’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Clara Beatriz Perez/UC Berkeley
About 30 students, staff and faculty connected with Berkeley's Multicultural Community Center pose for a group photo
The Multicultural Community Center has a tradition of giving each graduate a sunflower and inviting the students to share reflections on their time at UC Berkeley. The casual and fun event takes place at the center, where students have gathered regularly to study and relax.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
Two graduating students standing close each hold up a celebratory fist in the air and smile
Graduates also received a Multicultural Community Center medal to add to their regalia for the May 15 event. The medal, worn around these grads’ necks, symbolizes the community they cultivated at the center.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
four people pose with a graduating student in the Multicultural Community Center
This event is deliberately small and intimate. This year, it included 15 graduates and 40 guests.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
Graduating students at the Black graduation ceremony dance on stage
Black Graduation, an annual and joyous ceremony, celebrates all Black/African/African American-identifying students who receive Berkeley undergraduate, master's, Ph.D., J.D. and other degrees.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
Friends and family of graduating students in the Black graduation ceremony cheer and take photos of the students on stage
The event was held Friday, May 17 at Zellerbach Hall. It has historical roots and cultural importance that dates from the inception of the African American studies program in the 1970s at Berkeley.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
A student in a cap and gown in the Black graduation ceremony holds up their arms out in cerebration as she walks to receive her diploma
Black scholars come together as a community for this special event to inspire and uplift the new graduates and all who attend.

Lu Ramirez Martinez/UC Berkeley
Five Cal Veteran men pose together
This year, the Cal Veteran Services Center’s annual Hail and Farewell event, which highlights graduating and newly admitted student veterans, also celebrated the center’s 20th anniversary. On May 4 at the Bancroft Hotel venue, (from left) Brian Vargas, Jeff Stock, T.J. Bonner, Luis Hernandez and Howard Lattin strike a pose.

Courtesy of Cal Veteran Services Center
Seven Native law students stand with their new Native blankets they received at their graduation ceremony
Students in the Native American Law Students Association who graduated this spring received blankets of their choice designed by a Native artist in a May 9 ceremony at the Bancroft Hotel. NALSA is a graduate student community devoted to seeing Native people represented in the law, and the law working on behalf of Native people.

Tylor Norwood/Berkeley Law
Three Native law graduates stand and laugh together with their new Native blankets
Kayla Clough, Gabrielle “Gabby” Cirelli and Dalton Valerio were among the graduates, who were were wrapped in their blankets by family and friends. “Blanketing ceremonies have a special significance in our (Native) community and are often used to mark a big achievement,” said Cirelli. “The blanketing ceremony shows respect for those who have made important contributions to the Native community … and was NALSA's way of honoring the graduates' contributions to the Berkeley Law community and beyond.”

Tylor Norwood/Berkeley Law
a beaded keychain sits on a table
Beaded keychains made by non-graduating NALSA members were given as gifts to the graduating students.

Tylor Norwood/Berkeley Law
Dancers with Mexican Indigenous roots perform on stage during a graduation ceremony
Several capullis, dance groups with Mexican Indigenous roots, took part in this year’s Chicanx Latinx graduation ceremonies at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at the Greek Theatre. These dancers (pictured) offered an opening blessing.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
A student's graduation mortar board reads:
One student used her cap as a thank you. Translated from Spanish: "For my parents, who came here with nothing and gave me everything."

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
Families and friends fill the stands as they watch the Chicanx Latinx graduation ceremony
For the second year in a row, there were two Chicanx Latinx graduation events in one day at the Greek Theatre. The celebration has outgrown one ceremony. The hosts were the Chicanx/Latinx and ethnic studies departments, and the coordinators were Chicanx Latinx Student Development and the Division of Equity and Inclusion.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley
A graduating student stands on stage smiling and holding hands with her parents
It’s tradition at Chicanx Latinx and other community ceremonies at Berkeley that two loved ones walk their grad across the stage, as completing one’s degree is often a family and community effort. This practice also is a trend in higher education. Countries represented by the 2024 graduates included Peru, Brazil, Honduras, Columbia, El Salvador, Guatemala, the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Brandon Sánchez Mejia/UC Berkeley

May 28, 2024

The big graduation ceremonies at Berkeley are the most familiar: commencement at California Memorial Stadium and departmental graduations in the Greek Theatre, Zellerbach Hall and other large venues. But in addition to these, many graduates also hold celebrations with the groups they’ve found community with while on campus, including student parents, student veterans, undocumented students, formerly incarcerated students and Native American students. 

These alternative, community events have been happening for years and “provide a more intimate and personalized experience” for graduating students, catering to their “intersectional cultural, social and academic identities,” said Ashley Villanueva, director of communications for the Division of Equity and Inclusion. The organizers and sponsors of these events vary, and the ways graduates are honored are diverse. 

But a common ingredient for them all is a shared sense of experiences and triumphs, and a deep feeling of community.