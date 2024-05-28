Slideshow: A glimpse at community graduations 2024

With blankets, blessings, pins, music and even kids in regalia, Berkeley grads celebrate their distinct journeys.
The big graduation ceremonies at Berkeley are the most familiar: commencement at California Memorial Stadium and departmental graduations in the Greek Theatre, Zellerbach Hall and other large venues. But in addition to these, many graduates also hold celebrations with the groups they’ve found community with while on campus, including student parents, student veterans, undocumented students, formerly incarcerated students and Native American students.
These alternative, community events have been happening for years and “provide a more intimate and personalized experience” for graduating students, catering to their “intersectional cultural, social and academic identities,” said Ashley Villanueva, director of communications for the Division of Equity and Inclusion. The organizers and sponsors of these events vary, and the ways graduates are honored are diverse.
But a common ingredient for them all is a shared sense of experiences and triumphs, and a deep feeling of community.