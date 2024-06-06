UC Berkeley statement on court decision allowing People’s Park construction to move forward

UC Berkeley issued the following statement after Thursday’s California Supreme Court ruling on construction at People’s Park:

We are pleased and relieved that the Supreme Court’s decision enables the campus to resume construction at People’s Park. The housing components of the project are desperately needed by our students and unhoused people, and the entire community will benefit from the fact that more than 60% of the 2.8-acre site will be revitalized as open park space.

The campus is turning its attention to the timeline for resuming construction now that all legal challenges have been resolved by the California Supreme Court. As plans become finalized in the weeks ahead, further construction updates will be shared on the project’s website.

We are grateful for the strong and ongoing support this project has received from the majority of Berkeley students, community members, advocates for the unhoused, the city’s elected leaders, the state Legislature, and the governor. The campus is committed to addressing the high cost and low supply of housing close to campus that undermines students’ ability to thrive, succeed, and fully partake in all that the university has to offer.