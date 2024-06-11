Unprecedented campus construction marked Carol Christ’s chancellorship

Irene Yi/UC Berkeley

Boalt, Le Conte, Barrows, Kroeber and Moses halls were stripped of their names during Christ's tenure because their namesakes held racist views. The chancellor's Building Name Review Committee unanimously recommended to Christ that the names be removed after it analyzed unnaming proposals submitted by members of the campus community. "I have committed my administration to doing everything in its power to identify and eliminate racism where it may be found on our campus and in our community," Christ said in a message to the campus community in November 2020. "This is but one step among many that we are taking ... ."