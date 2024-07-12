Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Talks: How the Supreme Court divided America

By Public Affairs

July 12, 2024

Michael Waldman and Maria Echeveste talk on stage in front of an audience
Michael Waldman, president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, discusses how the Supreme Court divided America with UC Berkeley Law Professor Maria Echaveste at a Berkeley event in April 2024.

Screenshot from UC Berkeley video

In Berkeley Talks episode 204, Michael Waldman, president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, discusses the history of the Supreme Court and how its recent decisions will impact generations to come. 

“When you think of the topics for the first two years of this supermajority — guns, abortion, affirmative action, the interest of the fossil fuel industry — that doesn’t sound like a court,” Waldman said to UC Berkeley Law Professor Maria Echaveste, whom he joined in conversation in April 2024. “That sounds like a political caucus.

“And so, I think disentangling our reverence for the Constitution and the rule of law, which is vital to the country and deeply embedded in who we are, with the specific role of the Supreme Court, and especially this Supreme Court, is a challenge. But I think we have to find a way to do it.”

The Supreme Court issued decisions in June and July that may have historic impacts on American society, but because Waldman’s talk took place before these decisions were issued, he doesn’t discuss them in this conversation.

This event was hosted by Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy as part of its new Interrogating Democracy series.

The Brennan Center is a nonpartisan law and policy institute that focuses on improving systems of democracy and justice. Waldman is a constitutional lawyer and author of the 2023 book, The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America. He served as a member of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States in 2021 and worked in the White House for President Bill Clinton alongside Echaveste.

Watch a video of the conversation.

