Large eucalyptus tree in West Circle is removed

Campus work crews this month removed the large eucalyptus tree in the West Circle area near the Valley Life Sciences Building.

The heavy tree had cracked an important culvert that channeled Strawberry Creek under the circle, said Kyle Gibson, director of communications for campus construction projects.

“If the culvert were to fail, the tree would likely fall, posing a significant danger to anyone in the vicinity,” he said. “Additionally, such a failure would result in costly damages to the area and necessitate expensive and extensive repairs.”

Later this year, once culvert repairs are completed, campus landscape designers plan to fill the area with cherry trees, an extension of the flora that lines nearby University Drive.

“We understand that the removal of such a prominent tree can be concerning, and we want to assure the community that this decision was not made lightly,” Gibson said. “The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is our top priority.”