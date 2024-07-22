Campus & community, Campus news

Large eucalyptus tree in West Circle is removed

Campus planners plan to replace the large eucalyptus with cherry trees later this year.

By Public Affairs

A large tree is being removed in front of a multi-story building. The tree trunk has been cut down significantly, and there are several large logs lying on the ground. Construction equipment and workers are on-site, with a crane positioned nearby. Orange safety cones and a stop sign are visible, indicating an active work zone.
Tree crews removed the eucalyptus in West Circle late last week. The tree had cracked an important culvert running under the circle.

David Ackerly/UC Berkeley

Campus work crews this month removed the large eucalyptus tree in the West Circle area near the Valley Life Sciences Building. 

The heavy tree had cracked an important culvert that channeled Strawberry Creek under the circle, said Kyle Gibson, director of communications for campus construction projects. 

“If the culvert were to fail, the tree would likely fall, posing a significant danger to anyone in the vicinity,” he said. “Additionally, such a failure would result in costly damages to the area and necessitate expensive and extensive repairs.”

Later this year, once culvert repairs are completed, campus landscape designers plan to fill the area with cherry trees, an extension of the flora that lines nearby University Drive. 

“We understand that the removal of such a prominent tree can be concerning, and we want to assure the community that this decision was not made lightly,” Gibson said. “The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is our top priority.”