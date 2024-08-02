Almost 80% of UC Berkeley’s first-year admits are from California

University of California, Berkeley, officials today (Friday, Aug. 2) released fall 2024 admissions numbers that show that more than 13,700 students have been offered coveted seats as first-year students.

Californians represent 79% of the first-year students offered admission.

Overall, the fall 2024 admitted class includes 19,213 students. That includes the 13,710 students offered seats in the first-year (freshman) class and 5,503 students offered admission as transfer students.

The data were released in coordination with the University of California Office of the President (UCOP), which posted first-year and incoming transfer student admissions data for all nine UC undergraduate campuses on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our commitment to excellence and diversity,” said Olufemi Ogundele, associate vice chancellor of enrollment and dean of undergraduate admissions at UC Berkeley. “We strive to ensure that a diverse and exceptional community of students is welcomed to the scholarly tradition of excellence here at Berkeley. UC Berkeley continues to be a desirable destination for the nation’s brightest students.”

This year’s admitted class of first-year students has a GPA of 3.92 unweighted ( on a 4.0 scale), the same as last year’s admitted class, and a 4.47 weighted GPA, up from 4.44 last year.

The students come from 57 of 58 California counties (Sierra County is not represented), more than 57 U.S. states and territories, and 115 countries. More than 3,600 students are first-generation students (neither parent has a four-year college degree). And more than 3,800 students are from underrepresented communities, including African American, Latinx, Native American, Pacific Islander, Hmong and Laotian students.

This year’s admitted class faced a bit more competition than usual, as admissions officials reduced the number of admission offers by about 1,000. This was to compensate for the last few admissions cycles in which more students enrolled than anticipated.

Determining how many students will accept an offer of enrollment is part art, part science. Some years, more or fewer students than expected accept offers of enrollment. In addition, state enrollment targets can play a role. That has been the case in recent years when the campus significantly increased the number of California residents admitted in alignment with a multiyear budget and enrollment agreement shared by the UC system, the governor and the Legislature.

While the number of Californians offered admission this year dropped by about 260 offers compared to last year, Californians represent a larger percentage of the admitted class of first-year students than they did last year (79% vs. 75%). This is because fewer out-of-state students and international students were offered admission this year, beyond the decrease expected when officials extended 1,000 fewer offers overall.

Looking at the first-year students’ data more broadly, this year’s reduction in offers of admission to first-year students overall contributed to a drop in their admit rate, the percentage of applicants offered admission. That rate fell to 11% this year, from about 12% last year.

Students in most demographic categories saw a drop in offers of admission. This included first-generation students, students from outside of California, and students of all races and ethnicities. (The only increase in admission offers in the racial/ethnicity category was the “decline to state” group.)

Additional information on the admitted first-year students:

Gender: About 57% are female, 2% are gender nonbinary.

Age: The youngest is 15, the oldest, 25.

Racial diversity: About 28% are underrepresented minority students.

Top California counties: Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Orange, San Diego and Alameda.

Top states: Texas, New York, Washington, Illinois and Florida.

Top countries: China, India, South Korea, Canada and Hong Kong.

Transfers

Admissions officials offered admission to 155 fewer transfer students compared to last year, a less significant reduction compared to first-year student applicants. Californians make up 93% of the transfer student admitted class. More than 2,400 (about 44%) of the students are first-generation college students.

The youngest transfer students are two 15-year-olds, the oldest is 73.

The total number of underrepresented minority students increased, now representing 33% of the transfer students admitted, compared to about 29% the prior year. The offers of admission increased for most underrepresented minority categories including Latinx, which increased to 1,443 from 1,275.

The academic profile of the transfer students offered admission remained strong, with an average GPA of 3.76, the same as last year’s admitted class.

“In another competitive year for transfer applicants, I was particularly pleased to see the notable increase in the number of Latinx students admitted to Berkeley,” said Jocelyn De Jong, UC Berkeley’s assistant vice chancellor and director of undergraduate admission. “This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic community.”

Transfer student decisions were announced to applicants on April 19. First-year student decisions were announced March 28.