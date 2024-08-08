Watch a UC Berkeley professor break down the origins and stories behind national anthems

For over a century, the modern Olympics have brought athletes from around the world together to compete and celebrate. Victors, whether they’re gymnasts flying across the balance beam or casually cool pistol shooters, are awarded coveted bronze, silver and gold medals. But one of the top honors of the Games is to stand atop the podium as the gold medalist’s national anthem plays and their country’s flag is raised.

With more than 300 medal events at the 2024 Paris Games, there’s perhaps no other time when audiences will hear as many national anthems from across the globe. Behind every national tune is a fascinating story. In this video, UC Berkeley musicology professor Nicholas Mathew unpacks patriotic songs ranging from what might be the earliest national anthem, Britain’s “God Save the King,” to the fascinating language and musical mashup of South Africa’s “Nkosi Sekelel’ iAfrika.”

This video is the first of a Berkeley News series called “Academic Review,” where UC Berkeley researchers and professors will draw upon their areas of expertise to break down ideas in the zeitgeist, from political speech to business news to social media trends.

Watch through to learn more about the origins of well-known anthems, including the British bar room beginnings of the “Star Spangled Banner” and the curious case of the Italian operatic stylings of the Brazilian anthem.