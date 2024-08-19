Embracing our Principles of Community, honoring our legacy of free speech

Chancellor Rich Lyons released this video statement on Monday, following new guidance, posted below, about free speech and community from the UC Office of the President.

The below message was sent to the campus community on Monday, pursuant to guidance from the University of California Office of the President, including the August 19 Directive on Policies Impacting Expressive Activities and Updates on UC campus climate efforts.

Dear Campus Community,

As we begin the new academic year, we want to reaffirm our principles of community and ensure that all members of our campus understand both the rights and the responsibilities of free expression in the campus context.

This year we expect very active discourse on various issues impacting our communities, nation and world. Freedom of speech and the right to engage in nonviolent demonstrations are bedrock principles throughout the University of California. In keeping with that tradition, there are many, many avenues for students, faculty, and staff to advocate for their views, from organizing or joining peaceful demonstrations to participating in on-campus forums and debates to engaging with student, faculty, and staff organizations and committees, to name a few. We actively encourage members of all UC communities to make your voices heard on issues that matter to you.

To ensure that everyone at UC can express their perspectives while engaging fully in their learning, teaching, work, and research, the University must also take action to protect our community from harassment or threats, impediments to access to classrooms and other buildings, and from violence of any kind. As a crucial space for dialogue, debate, and discourse, the University must of course comply with UC, state, and federal policies that protect the rights of expressive activity, provide safeguards for state and federally protected identities, and ensure safe and timely and full access to our campuses for all.

Consistent with SB108, the University will develop a systemwide framework for consistency of implementation and enforcement of these policies.

It is important that you understand the rules, regulations, and resources that exist to achieve these goals. We urge you to review this website for detailed information on policies, procedures, and resources related to freedom of expression and supporting a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the campus community.

We look forward to a productive, vibrant, and welcoming year on our campus.

Fiat Lux and Go Bears!