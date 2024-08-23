Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

At fall convocation, campus leaders urged 9,000 new students to discover the ‘Berkeley Way’

Wisdom from Chancellor Rich Lyons, Taiko drumming, inspiring video and Oski's antics marked this year's annual event.

By Amy Cranch

Rich Lyons, the university's new chancellor, offers words of wisdom for incoming scholars.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
9,000 students gather in the stands of Haas Pavilion
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
There was no lack of exuberance in the crowd of first-year and transfer students.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Oski the Bear, wearing a gold cardigan with a big blue C on it, white gloves and blue athletic shoes with gold laces, leaps and dances on the basketball court during fall convocation 2024.
What's a campus event without Oski the Bear, the campus's official and longtime mascot?

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
Rich Lyons, Berkeley's new chancellor, dances with Oski the Bear on the basketball court during fall convocation 2024. They are twirling each other around as members of the Cal Band play behind them.
He even danced with Chancellor Lyons.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
Members of Cal Raijin Taiko, Berkeley’s Japanese drumming ensemble, play.
Cal Raijin Taiko, Berkeley’s Japanese drumming ensemble, performed on the court.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
A member of Cal Raijin Taiko, Berkeley’s Japanese drumming ensemble, brandishes their drumsticks in the air.
A member of Cal Raijin Taiko brandished drumsticks in the air.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Sunny Lee, the Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students, gestures while speaking.
Sunny Lee, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, also spoke to new students at the event.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Shrinidhi Gopal, the new ASUC president, speaks at convocation.
Shri Gopal is the ASUC president for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
The Cal Marching Band walks off the stage.
The Cal Marching Band played a mix of traditional and contemporary songs for the crowd.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Jocelyn Orozco, a transfer student from Santa Barbara City College, posed for a photo before convocation.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
America Ortiz, a student who transferred to Berkeley from Oxnard College in Southern California.
America Ortiz, a transfer student, now lives in the new Anchor House residence hall.

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Students wearing cowboy hats hold a handmade sign, to lead new students during orientation
After convocation, new students returned to the small groups they were placed in for Golden Bear Orientation. Each group has its own number and is led by a continuing student.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Dozens of students taking part in Golden Bear Orientation 2024 pose on Memorial Glade's green grass for a photo. They are in Group 406, one of many small groups of students that spend orientation together, with an orientation leader. The Campanile is in the background, and it's cloudy day.
On Memorial Glade, Group 406 posed for a photo with iconic buildings like the Campanile in the background.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley
Students stream out of convocation and through Sather Gate.
This semester, instruction begins Wednesday, Aug. 28, for most Berkeley students.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley

Like most incoming students at UC Berkeley, Jocelyn Orozco is both nervous and excited. She’s nervous about “how challenging the classes are and how competitive everyone is,” she said, and “excited about meeting new friends and absorbing as much as I can in the next two years.” 

A transfer student from Santa Barbara City College, Orozco knows she’ll have less time to adjust to Berkeley than first-year students, but she’s eager to dive in. 

“I was very involved all throughout high school and city college,” she said. “I’m very school spirited.”

Orozco got her first taste of Berkeley’s spirit on Thursday morning when nearly 9,000 new students gathered for fall convocation at Haas Pavilion. The annual rite of passage is part of Golden Bear Orientation, a six-day whirlwind that connects the newest members of the campus community to each other and to faculty and staff, and introduces them to Berkeley’s resources and culture.

For most students, instruction at Berkeley starts Wednesday, Aug. 28.

On the court of Haas Pavilion, members of Cal Cheerleading, the Cal Band and the Rally Committee perform during fall convocation. One student is waving a large Cal flag and the cheerleaders are holding gold pom poms. Students are sitting in the bleachers.
Members of Cal Cheerleading, the Cal Band and the Rally Committee performed in the Haas Pavilion during fall convocation.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley

This year’s convocation included a thunderous performance by Cal Raijin Taiko, Berkeley’s Japanese drumming ensemble; traditional and contemporary songs by the Cal Band; a video — “What will be your first step at Berkeley?” — and the antics of campus mascot Oski the Bear. Administrative and student leaders offered a mix of personal stories and wisdom.  

Chancellor Rich Lyons, in his first convocation address as Berkeley’s newly-minted 12th chancellor, told students, “You will also soon discover the ‘Berkeley Way,’ at the heart of which is our incessant questioning of the status quo, […] our unshakeable belief that there has got to be a better way.”

Lyons said faculty members and students at Berkeley have the freedom and agency to imagine and explore what the future holds. “This is innovation and entrepreneurship on a grand scale,” he said, referring not just to the number of venture-backed startups launched by alumni, but to “everything we do.”

In this video from University Development and Alumni Relations, UC Berkeley students, staff and leaders tell us what their first steps were on campus. Video by Sepe Rafiei and Stefanie Kalem Bae.

Alumni speaker Sara Peach, who graduated last spring with a degree in architecture, recalled the first step she took as a new student to shake off the anxiety she felt: attending convocation.

“I was too shy to talk to anyone on my first day. I remember wearing my favorite bright pink pair of pants, hoping that someone would compliment them,” she said. “Thankfully, a kind girl came up to me and did just that.” 

That girl, Peach said, eventually became her roommate, and reminded her to make the most of her Berkeley experience. “At the end of the day you get what you give,” she said. “It may not be that first interaction that brings you someone to lean on, but rather the third or more.”

Shrinidhi Gopal, the new ASUC president, told new students to take advantage of everything they can. “Watch yourself fill out an application for [Berkeley] Haas your sophomore year, [do] research with Nobel laureates during your summers, or witness firsthand experimentation with the very elements our school has discovered.” 

Before convocation, students huddled in the small groups they are assigned to during orientation. Their conversations buzzed as they got to know one another — where they’re from, what they’re interested in, and why they chose Berkeley. 

New students attending Golden Bear Orientation avoid stepping on a large metal campus seal affixed to the ground near Memorial Glade. Campus superstition says that stepping on one prevents a student from achieving a 4.0 GPA.
New students learn to avoid stepping on one of three university seals on the campus grounds. This one is near Memorial Glade. According to campus superstition, stepping on one will prevent a student from achieving a 4.0 GPA.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley

Among them was America Ortiz, who transferred to Berkeley from Oxnard College in Southern California and now lives in Anchor House, Berkeley’s newest home for transfer students. She said choosing Berkeley was easy. “I got a full ride, and it’s the No. 1 school in California, so I had to come,” she said. 

Ortiz received Berkeley’s most prestigious scholarship, the Regents’ and Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Ortiz, who has financially supported her family, said the amount of financial aid she was awarded was a deciding factor in deciding where to go. When she found out about her scholarship, “it was my sign that [this is] where I’m supposed to go, and that I have the support here to succeed,” she said.

Ortiz is part of a rising tide: More students are receiving more financial support than ever before. Last year, the campus awarded more than $1 billion in financial aid and scholarships — the highest amount ever disbursed — and so far, for the 2024–25 school year, nearly $307.9 million has been given to over 20,000 students. 

If convocation is any indication, this new next school year promises to be one of excitement, exploration and potential. 