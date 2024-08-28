Campus & community, Campus news

Chancellor Lyons welcomes UC Berkeley to a new academic year

Watch as he lays out the values and aspirations that will guide his tenure in office.

By Public Affairs

August 28, 2024

As a new academic year begins, Chancellor Rich Lyons welcomes UC Berkeley’s students, staff and faculty back with the above video message. Watch as he discusses the values and aspirations that will guide his tenure in office, reaffirms our commitment to UC Berkeley’s seven principles of community, and solicits your feedback and partnership as we launch a new era of excellence for our university.