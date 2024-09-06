Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Opinion, Voices

Berkeley Talks: What is understanding? Berkeley scholars discuss

Professors in psychology, biology and ethnic studies broach the deep question as part of a series for the Letters and Science course, Research, Discovery and You.

By Anne Brice

September 6, 2024

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

Aileen Liu, Hernan Garcia, Christian Paiz and Arianne Eason sit in chairs on a dark stage and talk
From left: Aileen Liu, director of curricular engagement initiatives in L&S, facilitates a conversation with three UC Berkeley faculty — Hernan Garcia, an associate professor of molecular and cell biology and of physics; Christian Paiz, an associate professor in ethnic studies; and Arianne Eason, an assistant professor of psychology. Together, they explore what “understanding” means from the perspective of each of their disciplines.

Screenshot from L&S video

In Berkeley Talks episode 208, three UC Berkeley professors from a wide range of disciplines — psychology, biology and ethnic studies — broach a deep question: What is understanding?

“When I think about it through the lens of being a psychologist, I really think about understanding as a demonstration of, say, knowledge that we have about the world,” began Arianne Eason, an assistant professor of psychology. 

“But that knowledge doesn’t necessarily have to be through what we say. It doesn’t necessarily have to be explicit. It’s really about shaping the way that we engage with the world around us, and with those around us, and being very flexible. 

“I think a lot of times, if we were thinking about the college context, and what is understanding, people’s first reaction might be, ‘I’m able to give an answer.’ But that’s not really understanding. It’s really about being able to apply it to different contexts that you may not have seen before. 

“And I think kind of wrapped up in that for me is a recognition of what you don’t know. To really understand also means to recognize what you don’t understand, and where the limits of your knowledge are.” 

The fall 2024 discussion also included Christian Paiz, an associate professor of ethnic studies, and Hernan Garcia, an associate professor of molecular and cell biology and of physics. 

It’s part of a video series for Research, Discovery and You, a course for new students offered every fall semester by the College of Letters and Science. In the course, students are introduced to different ways of thinking and approaches to knowledge production as practiced across the college’s 79 majors.  

Research, Discovery and You is taught by Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton, professor of psychology and associate dean of student outreach and engagement in L&S, and Aileen Liu, director of curricular engagement initiatives in L&S.

The video series, part of the course’s recent redesign, was supported by L&S and the Division of Undergraduate Education’s Instructional Technology and Innovation Micro Grant Program.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: