UC Berkeley gathers to remember those lost over the past year

On Monday, Sept. 9, the UC Berkeley community gathered at the flagpole west of California Hall for the annual campus memorial, an event designed to honor those from our campus who have passed away over the last year.

Over 65 faculty, emeriti, staff, students, postdocs and visiting scholars were remembered at the event, which featured remarks from Chancellor Rich Lyons, music and a spoken word tribute. Students, staff and faculty came together at the memorial to lay flowers, offer support for those who are grieving, and recognize the extraordinary lives that make UC Berkeley so special.

A full list of those who were honored can be found here, as well as a slideshow from the event above.