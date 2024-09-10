Campus & community, Campus news

UC Berkeley gathers to remember those lost over the past year

The annual campus memorial recognizes the passing of extraordinary lives from across the Berkeley community.

By Public Affairs

Mourners gather in the crowd at the 2024 campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
A program of those remembered at the event is pictured, laid amongst flowers.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons speaks at the 2024 campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
A bagpiper plays and walks through the crowd at the 2024 campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley's Air Force ROTC Color Guard stand before the podium at the 2024 campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
The Straw Hat Band, a subgroup of the UC Berkeley Marching Band, performs at the 2024 campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Chancellor Rich Lyons speaks with attendees at the campus memorial.
Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley

September 10, 2024

On Monday, Sept. 9, the UC Berkeley community gathered at the flagpole west of California Hall for the annual campus memorial, an event designed to honor those from our campus who have passed away over the last year.

Over 65 faculty, emeriti, staff, students, postdocs and visiting scholars were remembered at the event, which featured remarks from Chancellor Rich Lyons, music and a spoken word tribute. Students, staff and faculty came together at the memorial to lay flowers, offer support for those who are grieving, and recognize the extraordinary lives that make UC Berkeley so special.

A full list of those who were honored can be found here, as well as a slideshow from the event above.