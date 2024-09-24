Meet UC Berkeley’s new faculty

Below, we’ll be spotlighting new faculty hires across UC Berkeley throughout the academic year. Click here if you or someone you’ve hired would like to be featured.

Courtesy Prof. George Bergman

Name: Christian Gaetz (he/him)

Discipline: Mathematics

Degrees: PhD MIT 2021

Research interests: Problems in the intersection of combinatorics, algebra, and geometry.

Hobbies: My hobbies include rock climbing and reading.











Courtesy Madison Douglas

Name: Madison Douglas (she/her)

Discipline: Geology

Degrees: BS MIT 2016; MS Caltech 2019; PhD Caltech 2023

Research interests: I study the processes that shape landscapes, including river erosion, landslides, and soil movement. Much of my research focuses on integrating geochemical and erosion measurements in permafrost environments, because permafrost soils contain very high carbon concentrations that are released, causing Arctic landscapes to thaw and collapse.

Hobbies: Running, hiking, and playing the flute.