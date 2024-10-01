People

A message from Chancellor Lyons on the 60th anniversary of the Free Speech Movement

Learn more about the legacy of the Free Speech Movement, and how the Berkeley community is carrying it forward today.

By Public Affairs

October 1, 2024

Today, Oct. 1, marks the 60th anniversary of the Free Speech Movement here at UC Berkeley. On this day in 1964, thousands gathered to protest the arrest of one of their fellow students for tabling in support of the Civil Rights Movement on Sproul Plaza.

The demonstrations that ensued would lead UC Berkeley administrators to guarantee the right to political activities on campus. It became a watershed moment for civil liberties in the 1960s, with the protests that began here going on to influence similar fights for civil rights throughout the decade and beyond.

Above, watch a video message from Chancellor Rich Lyons about the legacy of the Free Speech Movement, and how the Berkeley community is carrying it forward today. 

Read more about how UC Berkeley faculty, students and staff are shaping the next 60 years of free speech around the world. 