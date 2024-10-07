Events at Berkeley

See photos from ESPN College GameDay’s visit to UC Berkeley

Cal fans brought passion and humorous signs to the historic broadcast.

By Public Affairs

(L to R) Nick Saban, Marshawn Lynch and Pat McAfee at the desk of ESPN's College GameDay.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Marshawn Lynch gets hyped up surrounded by the hosts of GameDay from the broadcast's desk.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
UC Berkeley sophomore Daniel Villaseñor holds a check for $100,000 after winning a field goal contest.

 

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Cal fans gather before the show.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Marshawn Lynch's famous 2006 golf cart ride on the Cal field has spawned innumerable memes, as seen on one fan's sign.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Cal cheerleaders show their school spirit for the show.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Cal fans hold signs that read "The real Atlantic Coast is here in Berkeley, go Bears!" and "You people are blocking the library."

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
Thousands of fans gathered on the Memorial Glade for the broadcast.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos
A number of Cal Olympians gather at ESPN's College GameDay to watch the broadcast.

Al Sermeno/KLC fotos

October 7, 2024

On Saturday, thousands of Cal fans flooded the campus’s Memorial Glade for ESPN’s College GameDay. It was the first time the massively popular college football pregame show was hosted at UC Berkeley in its 37-year history.

True to form, students and fans brought passion and humorous signs to the broadcast, gathering throughout the night before the program’s 6 a.m. PT kickoff.

Despite Cal losing by a hair to the University of Miami in a 39-38 game, the day’s broadcast was full of highlights, including an appearance by celebrity guest picker Marshawn Lynch, who was a star player for Cal from 2004 to 2006. Reprising one of his most famous moments at Cal, when he drove a medical golf cart onto the field after a win in 2006, Lynch drove ESPN host Jess Sims through a field goal set on the show as she threw Skittles out to the crowd.

That same set would later be the site of one of the most exciting moments from the broadcast, when UC Berkeley sophomore Daniel Villaseñor completed a 33-yard field goal to win $100,000 for himself and a $600,000 donation for hurricane relief from host Pat McAffee. A civil engineering major, Villaseñor told the crowd he’s a soccer player, yet had only kicked a few field goals in his life before Saturday. After missing his first attempt, McAffee offered to up the prize from $75,000 if he made the second one — and after doing so, the crowd burst into one of the loudest cheers of the day.

By the end of the show, the GameDay hosts seemed convinced of Cal’s spirit. “I’ve been doing this show for a decade, and people ask me all the time, ‘Where’s the best place to go?’” ESPN’s Rece Davis said. “And after today, I’m going to tell them the best place in the whole damn world is in Bear Territory.”

Check out a gallery of photos from the broadcast above.