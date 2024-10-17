A message regarding this weekend’s Red Flag Warning

By Public Affairs
Elena Zhukova/UC Berkeley
October 17, 2024
Dear Campus Community,
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area beginning tonight, Oct. 17, at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday evening, Oct. 19, due to 25-35 mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 50 mph and humidity dropping to 10%. These weather conditions are prime contributors to heightened wildfire risk. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. This message provides information on how we will manage Homecoming weekend events.
We ask that you join us in helping reduce the risk and comply with the city of Berkeley’s warnings by adhering to the following precautionary measures on campus:
This situation is evolving and could change rapidly. To receive the most up-to-date information, sign up for text alerts via UC Berkeley WarnMe and check news.berkeley.edu.
Amy ChenCampus Fire Marshal
Jason Ferguson, MPHDirector of Emergency Management
Marc FisherVice Chancellor, Administration