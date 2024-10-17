A message regarding this weekend’s Red Flag Warning

Dear Campus Community,

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area beginning tonight, Oct. 17, at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday evening, Oct. 19, due to 25-35 mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 50 mph and humidity dropping to 10%. These weather conditions are prime contributors to heightened wildfire risk. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. This message provides information on how we will manage Homecoming weekend events.

We ask that you join us in helping reduce the risk and comply with the city of Berkeley’s warnings by adhering to the following precautionary measures on campus:

There will be no personal BBQs or open flames allowed on campus (including parking lots) during Homecoming and while the Red Flag Warning is in effect. We also discourage BBQs/grilling off-campus, out of an abundance of caution.

Use extra caution when operating heat sources such as power tools, heaters and idling cars.

UC Berkeley is a smoke-free campus. All smoking material should be properly extinguished before disposing of it appropriately.

This situation is evolving and could change rapidly. To receive the most up-to-date information, sign up for text alerts via UC Berkeley WarnMe and check news.berkeley.edu.

Amy Chen

Campus Fire Marshal

Jason Ferguson, MPH

Director of Emergency Management

Marc Fisher

Vice Chancellor, Administration