Campus & community, Events at Berkeley

Berkeley Talks: A return to monarchy? Bradley Onishi on Project 2025

By Public Affairs

October 18, 2024

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

Bradley Onishi
Bradley Onishi is co-host of the politics podcast Straight White American Jesus and author of the 2023 book Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism — And What Comes Next.

Courtesy of Bradley Onishi

In Berkeley Talks episode 211, Bradley Onishi, a scholar of religion, an ex-evangelical minister and co-host of the politics podcast Straight White American Jesus, discusses Project 2025, Christian nationalism and the November elections.

“Project 2025 is a deeply reactionary Catholic vision for the country,” said Onishi, who gave the 2024 Berkeley Lecture on Religious Tolerance on Oct. 1. “It’s a Christian nationalism fueled by Catholic leaders, and in many cases, reactionary Catholic thought.”

Many see Trump’s vice presidential running mate JD Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, as bolstering Trump’s outsider image, said Onishi. But it has gone mostly unnoticed that Vance is a radical religious politician, even more so than former Vice President Mike Pence.  

J.D. Vance and Charlie Kirk giving a talk on stage at an event with "Chase the vote at the church" projected on a huge screen behind them
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (right) speaking on stage with Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, at a Chase the Vote rally at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona.

Gage Skidmore via Flickr

“Vance’s Catholicism has barely registered as a driving factor in his political profile, and yet it serves as an interpretive key for understanding why Vance was chosen and how he brings a populist radicalism to a potential second Trump presidency — and a direct link to Project 2025,” he said.

The UC Berkeley event was sponsored by the Endowed Fund for the Study of Religious Tolerance, the Berkeley Center for the Study of Religion, the Center for Race and Gender, the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, Social Science Matrix and the Center for Right-Wing Studies.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: