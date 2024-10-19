Preparing for fire risks before Saturday’s Homecoming football game

Dear Campus Community,

As of today, October 19, fire conditions have been downgraded from Extreme Fire Weather to a Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or can shortly, and these weather conditions are prime contributors to heightened wildfire risk. (The Berkeley Fire Department declares “Extreme Fire Weather” – a Berkeley-specific designation – when forecasted wind speeds and humidity levels during a Red Flag Warning would produce especially risky conditions in Berkeley.)

UC Berkeley is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with our City of Berkeley response partners and, as needed, will send alerts via WarnMe. The City of Berkeley will send text and email alerts over AC Alert and broadcast on radio station 1610AM.

To help reduce the risk and comply with the city of Berkeley’s warnings, please continue to adhere to the following precautionary measures on campus:

There will be no personal BBQs or open flames allowed on campus (including parking lots) during Homecoming and while the Red Flag warning is in effect. We also discourage BBQs/grilling off-campus.

Use extra caution when operating heat sources such as power tools, heaters, and idling cars.

UC Berkeley is a smoke-free campus. All smoking material should be properly extinguished before being appropriately disposed of.

Out of an abundance of caution and given regional fire conditions, the university is taking additional measures to help ensure fire safety during Homecoming weekend.

We are not using live cannon fire or pyrotechnics during the football game today.

All food service operations will be conducted with fire safety in mind and in coordination with safety experts.

We are limiting East Rim Concession options, additional food options will be available on the Concourse.

Berkeley Fire Department will have a fire engine on standby near Memorial Stadium.

While the fire conditions have been downgraded, this is still a fluid situation. Please remain vigilant and keep your phone on while enjoying Homecoming weekend. Sign up for texts from WarnMe to receive updates.

Amy Chen

Campus Fire Marshal

Jason Ferguson, MPH

Director of Emergency Management

Marc Fisher

Vice Chancellor, Administration