Ups and downs continue for Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest falcon

On Monday, Oct. 21, Nox appeared strong upon his release at an East Bay shoreline park. He was rescued July 3 from the Berkeley Marina with a broken wing, underwent surgery at UC Berkeley Veterinary Hospital, healed at the UC Davis California Raptor Center and trained for a month with a falconer. Yesterday, he needed another rescue. Michael Bannasch/UC Davis

Three days after being released into the wild following surgery and rehabilitation for a broken wing, Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest falcon, was rescued again on Monday. After a Richmond resident found Nox in her neighbor’s yard needing assistance, wildlife specialists responded and took him for testing and care.

Early reports indicate no broken bones, but there is no further information today about his condition or where Nox is being treated.

UC Berkeley News will provide major updates as they become available.