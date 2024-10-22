Ups and downs continue for Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest falcon

Three days after he was released into the wild following surgery and rehabilitation, the juvenile raptor was rescued.
By Gretchen Kell
Michael Bannasch/UC Davis
October 22, 2024
Three days after being released into the wild following surgery and rehabilitation for a broken wing, Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest falcon, was rescued again on Monday. After a Richmond resident found Nox in her neighbor’s yard needing assistance, wildlife specialists responded and took him for testing and care.
Early reports indicate no broken bones, but there is no further information today about his condition or where Nox is being treated.
UC Berkeley News will provide major updates as they become available.