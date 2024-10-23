Sociologists are the detectives of the social world, says UC Berkeley dean of sociology

“Sociology is sort of a perfect Berkeley degree,” says Raka Ray, the dean of sociology at UC Berkeley. “So many students come to Berkeley from so many different backgrounds, and what unifies them is they all want to make the world a better place.”

But to understand society and its challenges requires methodical work, data mining, observation and sleuthing, Ray explains in this episode of Berkeley’s 101 in 101 video series, which challenges professors to explain the basics – the 101 – of their area of expertise in only 101 seconds.

“What sociologists do is they act as detectives of the social world.” says Ray. “They don’t have to examine a dead body in a dark alley. But they have sociological mysteries to uncover, questions like: Why are women still paid less than men? What do we do with social isolation after the pandemic? Why was there all of this outrage about George Floyd?”

If that sounds like a lot to wrap one’s head around, that’s the beauty of sociology. It’s a field that peers into nearly every aspect of society, from the nuances of family life to the ramifications of national policies and practices. Sociology majors are well prepared to pursue numerous careers, ranging from law to corporate research, with their study of statistics, research methodologies and data analysis of social problems and opportunities.

Yes, many sociologists come to the field, as Ray did, seeking to understand and correct the inequalities that they see in society.

“If you don’t want to just live in a world that you take for granted,” says Ray, “if you want to be a detective of the social, then Berkeley Sociology is the place for you.”

