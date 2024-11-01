Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Talks: The future of American democracy

By Public Affairs

November 1, 2024

four headshots of Robert Reich, Maria Echaveste, Janet Napolitano and Angela Glover Blackwell
From left: Janet Napolitano, Robert Reich, Maria Echaveste and Angela Glover Blackwell

UC Berkeley

In Berkeley Talks episode 212, a panel of UC Berkeley experts from former presidential administrations take a critical look at the issues that have led the U.S. to this year’s historic election and reflect on the future of American democracy. The Oct. 29 campus event was sponsored by the Goldman School of Public Policy and Cal Performances, and was part of the Goldman School’s Interrogating Democracy series.

Panelists include: 

  • Janet Napolitano, professor of public policy and director of the new Center for Security in Politics; former secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration; former president of the University of California. 
  • Robert Reich, emeritus professor of public policy; senior fellow at the Blum Center for Economic Development; former secretary of labor in the Clinton administration.
  • Maria Echaveste, policy and program development director of the Chief Justice Earl Warren Institute on Law and Social Policy; former assistant to the president and deputy White House chief of staff in the Clinton administration; president and CEO of the Opportunity Institute.
  • Angela Glover Blackwell (moderator), chief vision officer for the Goldman School of Public Policy’s new Democracy Policy Initiative; founder-in-residence of PolicyLink.

