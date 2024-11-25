UC police and students deliver 100 turkeys and Thanksgiving fixins to University Village families

The rain waited until it was time to load the frozen turkeys.

The deluge began when it was time to deliver them.

But nonetheless, an army of some two dozen UC Berkeley students, staff and police officers on Friday fanned out across University Village to deliver 100 Thanksgiving meals and gift cards. It was the 11th year of the turkey drive at the campus’s apartment complex in Albany, which houses students with families. It was also the wettest.

Each year, University Village residents apply to be recipients of the turkey drive, and University Village Management works with its community leaders to identify families in need. On Friday, Community Service Organization student workers and sworn police officers traipsed through ankle-deep puddles and endured umbrella-twisting winds to make the special deliveries.

“The turkey drive is a special way for UCPD to connect with the UC Berkeley community as well as make a meaningful impact on our UVA families,” said UCPD Sgt. Jake Westlie, who helped organize the operation.

The turkeys and produce were provided by Cal Dining and the gift cards by UCPD and the Federated University Police Officers’ Association.