Watch a holiday greeting from Chancellor Rich Lyons and Jen Lyons

Rich Lyons:

Hello, UC Berkeley community. As we close out this year, Jen and I want to take a moment to reflect on, and express appreciation for the unwavering strength and resilience of our Berkeley community.

Jen Lyons:

It’s been a year filled with challenges and opportunities, and we know first-hand how the issues of the day affect each of us. Through it all, you, the members of this community, have continued to inspire and support one another.

Rich Lyons:

Whether you’re here on campus or a world away, you’re always a part of this university.

Jen Lyons:

As we head into the holidays, we wish you peace, joy and rest.

Rich Lyons:

We are grateful for all that you do in support of Berkeley’s mission, purpose and people. Take care of yourselves and each other. Happy holidays from our family to you and yours.

Rich Lyons/Jen Lyons:

“Fiat Lux and Go Bears!”