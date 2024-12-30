Research, Science & environment

Berkeley Voices: Think you know what dinosaurs were like? Think again.

Was the T. rex brightly colored with feathers? Did it run as fast as movies make it seem? How new discoveries challenge our long-held beliefs about the world of paleontology.

By Anne Brice

Jack Tseng stands on the second floor of the Valley Life Sciences Building looking down on a replica of a T. rex
Jack Tseng is an associate professor of integrative biology at UC Berkeley. He teaches several courses related to paleontology, including Life During the Age of Dinosaurs. Below him is a replica of one of the most complete T. rex skeletons ever reconstructed, housed in the Valley Life Sciences Building on campus.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley
Jack Tseng gestures in his office, surrounded by bones and antlers and kids' drawings on the wall. It's cozy and busy.
Tseng is a vertebrate paleontologist and functional morphologist. He studies ancient life and what fossil records tell us about how different species adapted to their environments and interacted with each other.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley
several dinosaur fossils sit on a table in Jack Tseng's office
In the foreground sits a replica of the skull of a diplodocus, which belonged to a group of dinosaurs called sauropods. Sauropods are the largest animals to ever have walked the earth. Tseng says if he could bring one dinosaur back to life, it would be a sauropod.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley
renderings of two long-necked dinosaurs walking by the Valley Life Sciences Building to show how big they would be if they were alive today
To give his class an idea about how big sauropods were, he shows a rendering of a diplodocus and giraffititan walking by the Valley Life Sciences Building.

Courtesy of Jack Tseng/UC Berkeley
Jack Tseng looks at a replica of a skull of a juvenile T. rex
One of Tseng's main interests over the past two decades has revolved around the jaws of predators, looking at their teeth and jawbones to learn about how they hunted and processed different prey. In his research, he has studied the bite mechanics of Jane, a juvenile T. rex, a replica of its head pictured here.

Anne Brice/UC Berkeley
A reconstructed pterosaur hangs from the ceiling in the lobby of the Valley Life Sciences Building
A reconstructed pterosaur soars above the T. rex replica in the Valley Life Sciences Building. Pterosaurs, closely related to dinosaurs, were the first vertebrates known to have evolved powered flight.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley
Jack Tseng holds up a fossil replica of a very early bird
Tseng holds up a replica of the Berlin Archaeopteryx, a very early bird. The fossil is one of the first and most complete Archaeopteryx known.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley
Jack Tseng talks to Anne Brice and Bob Sanders about a T. rex, which is on the floor below them
Tseng says the fact that the huge, banana-shaped teeth of the T. rex were different sizes has caused some scientists to rethink how the animals hunted and processed their prey. Some posit that the T. rex was a scavenger rather than an active hunter. Here Tseng is with me and Bob Sanders, who has been writing about dinosaurs for UC Berkeley News for more than three decades.

Stanley Luo/UC Berkeley

December 30, 2024

Key takeaways

  • Paleontologists can better understand how dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals looked and lived by studying living animals.
  • New discoveries have reshaped what we thought we knew about dinosaurs and the prehistoric world.
  • Fossils hold clues about the role of different species of plants and animals during climate change — and the future of Earth.

For UC Berkeley Professor Jack Tseng, the world of paleontology never gets old. With each new discovery, paleontologists like him learn more about the animals that walked the earth millions of years ago.

“If you look at books from 50 years ago, they postured dinosaurs very differently from the way we do it today,” Tseng says. “This constant profusion of new scientific knowledge into the popular psyche is recorded in children’s books, which is a lovely way to see how this science has progressed.”

Fossils also hold valuable clues about our planet’s future and our role within it as we experience climate change, he says.

“The questions we ask of them have to do with how different species sometimes survive, when others go extinct. Paleontology is sort of pre-adapted to plug in to understanding the future of Earth because we have billions of years of the fossil record to learn from.”

