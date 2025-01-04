Campus & community, Campus news

Power outage reported at multiple campus buildings

By Public Affairs

Students walk under Sather Gate on UC Berkeley's campus

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley

January 4, 2025

Update: Power has been restored. As of approximately 2:40 p.m. today, Facilities Services began the process of restoring power to buildings on the north side of campus.

Original: UC Berkeley officials are responding to a power outage that occurred this morning and is affecting numerous buildings on the north side of campus. The specific cause of the outage is not yet known. Efforts are underway to restore power to all affected buildings as soon and as safely as possible.

There are no reports of injuries. Please call UCPD to report any urgent life safety issues at (510) 642-3333. For urgent, non-life safety issues, contact (510) 642-6760. Significant updates will be provided via WarnMe.

Please note that most campus offices remain closed following the winter break. The spring semester starts Jan. 14th.

The buildings experiencing loss of power are:

Bechtel Engineering Center
Blum Hall
Campbell Hall
Cory Hall
Davis Hall
Donner Lab
Etcheverry Hall
Evans Hall
Gilman Hall
Hearst Mining Building
Hesse Hall
Jacobs Hall
Lower Hearst Parking
McCone Hall
McLaughlin Hall
North Gate Hall
O’Brien Hall
Physics Building
Soda Hall