Power outage reported at multiple campus buildings

Update: Power has been restored. As of approximately 2:40 p.m. today, Facilities Services began the process of restoring power to buildings on the north side of campus.

Original: UC Berkeley officials are responding to a power outage that occurred this morning and is affecting numerous buildings on the north side of campus. The specific cause of the outage is not yet known. Efforts are underway to restore power to all affected buildings as soon and as safely as possible.

There are no reports of injuries. Please call UCPD to report any urgent life safety issues at (510) 642-3333. For urgent, non-life safety issues, contact (510) 642-6760. Significant updates will be provided via WarnMe.

Please note that most campus offices remain closed following the winter break. The spring semester starts Jan. 14th.

The buildings experiencing loss of power are:

Bechtel Engineering Center

Blum Hall

Campbell Hall

Cory Hall

Davis Hall

Donner Lab

Etcheverry Hall

Evans Hall

Gilman Hall

Hearst Mining Building

Hesse Hall

Jacobs Hall

Lower Hearst Parking

McCone Hall

McLaughlin Hall

North Gate Hall

O’Brien Hall

Physics Building

Soda Hall