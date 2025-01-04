Power outage reported at multiple campus buildings

By Public Affairs
January 4, 2025
Update: Power has been restored. As of approximately 2:40 p.m. today, Facilities Services began the process of restoring power to buildings on the north side of campus.
Original: UC Berkeley officials are responding to a power outage that occurred this morning and is affecting numerous buildings on the north side of campus. The specific cause of the outage is not yet known. Efforts are underway to restore power to all affected buildings as soon and as safely as possible.
There are no reports of injuries. Please call UCPD to report any urgent life safety issues at (510) 642-3333. For urgent, non-life safety issues, contact (510) 642-6760. Significant updates will be provided via WarnMe.
Please note that most campus offices remain closed following the winter break. The spring semester starts Jan. 14th.
The buildings experiencing loss of power are:
Bechtel Engineering CenterBlum HallCampbell HallCory HallDavis HallDonner LabEtcheverry HallEvans HallGilman HallHearst Mining BuildingHesse HallJacobs HallLower Hearst ParkingMcCone HallMcLaughlin HallNorth Gate HallO’Brien HallPhysics BuildingSoda Hall