New data show an increase in Californians enrolling as undergraduates at UC Berkeley

More Californians enrolled as new undergraduate students at UC Berkeley and other UC campuses in fall 2024 compared to the prior year, according to data released today by officials with the University of California systemwide office.

At the University of California, Berkeley, 7,657 new transfer and first-year students from California enrolled in fall 2024. Their percentage increased to 85 percent of all newly enrolled undergraduates, compared to about 80 percent in fall 2023.

UC and campus officials state that the increase in California undergraduates reinforces their dedication to expanding access to the state’s students and fulfilling the university’s compact with Gov. Newsom, and with the Legislature’s support, to grow in-state enrollment.

Last spring, UC Berkeley officials admitted fewer first-year and transfer students to compensate for prior admissions cycles in which more students enrolled than anticipated. However, they increased the proportion of California residents offered first-year admission, increasing that number from 75 percent for fall 2023 to almost 80 percent for fall 2024. This occurred by offering fall 2024 admission to fewer first-year, out-of-state students and international students.

Additional enrollment data for Berkeley and the nine other UC campuses are available on the UC website.