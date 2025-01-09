A message from Chancellor Lyons: A time for caring and compassion

The following message was sent to all UC Berkeley students, staff, faculty and academics on Thursday, Jan. 9.

On behalf of our university, I write to offer our sympathy and support to our friends and neighbors in Southern California, and to the members of our own extended campus community, whose lives are being profoundly affected by the unprecedented fires raging in and around Los Angeles. The ongoing destruction and devastation defy description. The horror and heartbreak demand our empathy and compassion.

We are already aware of too many students, staff, faculty and alumni who have lost their homes, or are now coming to the aid of loved ones who are facing egregious losses, the challenges of long-term displacement, and the ongoing threat of spreading fires.

We have already sent to all of our students from the Los Angeles and Ventura areas a message that details the supportive campus services on offer for them. Please share and use them as needed. For any other campus community members in need of help, I urge you to review and make use of our services at https://supportal.berkeley.edu/. And this document offers additional information about supportive resources on campus and in the Los Angeles area. We are also well aware that for many of our students the financial impact of this tragedy may very well generate a range of needs from additional mental health support, academic accommodations, a change in financial aid status, and/or an increase in the basic needs support.

To each and every campus community member whose life and loved ones are being affected by the fires, I want you to know that we are here for you now, and on the road ahead. And, I ask everyone to keep in mind that trauma can have lasting, long-term consequences. We will need to be at our best and continue to be supportive for many months to come. Additional information about trauma and crisis care can be found here and here.

If you are seeking ways to support and are able, we encourage you to give to the Student Emergency Fund to support students in need, as they transition back to campus. Donations can be made here: Student Emergency Fund.

I am grateful for the caring and compassion of the Cal community, and I know we can and will rise in support of our friends and colleagues, our neighbors and fellow Californians.

In community,

Richard K. Lyons