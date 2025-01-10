Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Talks: A blueprint for creating a world where everyone belongs

john a. powell and Stephen Menendian, director and assistant director of UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, discuss their 2024 book, Belonging Without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World.

By Public Affairs

January 10, 2025

In Berkeley Talks episode 217, john a. powell and Stephen Menendian, director and assistant director of UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, discuss their 2024 book, Belonging Without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World.

During the campus event, the scholars touch on the transformative role of imagination and storytelling, why responding to demagogues with condemnation doesn’t work and how to create a world where everyone feels they truly belong. The October 2024 conversation was moderated by Ashley Gallegos, director of the institute’s Places of Belonging program.

john powell, ashley gallegos and stephen menendian sit at the front of a room in front of an audience
From left: john a. powell, Ashley Gallegos and Stephen Menendian of UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute.

Video screenshot/Othering and Belonging Institute

powell and Menendian contend that for people to feel a strong sense of belonging in society, they must see their own stories and experiences reflected in the broader social narrative that shapes their everyday lives. 

“What we say in the book is that if people don’t see themselves in the story, not only will they reject the story, but they will reject it violently,” says Menendian, who supervises many of the institute’s ongoing research projects and leads major initiatives. “People have to have a place for themselves in that future story.” 

“We’re anxious as a world,” adds powell, a professor of law, ethnic studies and African American studies. “And the root of that anxiety is, will you belong in the next world? Most of us do not feel very secure. … When you have this deep anxiety caused by a rapid change, we make sense of it through stories.”

This event took place on Oct. 28, and was sponsored by the Othering and Belonging Institute. Founded in 2012, the institute conducts research and develops policies aimed at addressing exclusion, marginalization and inequality to create a more just society. 

Learn more about powell’s and Menendian’s book on the Othering and Belonging Institute’s website.

