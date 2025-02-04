UC Berkeley’s unwavering commitment to confronting antisemitism

UC Berkeley issued the following statement on Tuesday, Feb. 4:

UC Berkeley has an unwavering commitment to confronting antisemitism as part of our support for a campus community where all can feel safe, respected, and welcome regardless of their origins, identities, beliefs, or perspectives. So, too, is the university committed to compliance with, and enforcement of the rules, laws, and policies that prohibit identity-based harassment and discrimination on the campus. We will readily comply and cooperate with any requests for documents or information that may arise from the investigation that has been announced.

UC Berkeley’s commitment to confronting antisemitism was strengthened in 2015, when the university established the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Jewish Student Life and Campus Climate. That committee provides valuable input, guidance, and constructive criticism to the Chancellor. In 2019, a groundbreaking Antisemitism Education Initiative was launched on the Berkeley campus, the first program of its kind in the country, as a resource for the Berkeley campus and other institutions of higher education. The university’s expanded antisemitism education program is now provided to all incoming students, incoming Residential Assistants, and incoming leaders of all Registered Student Organizations.