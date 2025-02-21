Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Talks: Does democracy work?

UC Berkeley political scientist Henry Brady discusses how we got to a place of growing disillusionment with democracy, where so many mistrust the U.S. government and deride fellow voters’ ability to make informed decisions.

By Public Affairs

February 21, 2025

If someone asked you to describe democracy in one word, what would you say? An October 2024 survey by the Political Psychology of American Democracy Policy Project, led by UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy Dean David Wilson, asked people just that. Many respondents said, “freedom,” but a lot of others said, “broken.” 

In Berkeley Talks episode 220, Berkeley political scientist Henry Brady discusses how we got to a place of growing disillusionment with democracy, where so many mistrust the U.S. government and deride fellow voters’ ability to make informed decisions. 

In his Feb. 3 talk, part of the Martin Meyerson Berkeley Faculty Research Lectures series, Brady says factors include the rise of moral traditionalism and social division; the rise of the religious right; the demise of unions; and concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion and who belongs. There’s also a new division between less-educated elites and elite professionals, “which I think really affects us as university folks,” he says. 

Watch Brady’s full lecture on YouTube, which includes slides from his talk. 

Brady is the Class of 1941 Monroe Deutsch Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at UC Berkeley. He served as dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy from 2009-2021 and as director of the University of California’s Survey Research Center from 1998-2009. He is co-author, most recently, of the 2021 book, Unequal and Unrepresented: Political Inequality and the New Gilded Age.

