A message about our commitment to UC Berkeley’s values and mission

Chancellor Rich Lyons responds to recent changes in federal policies and funding.

February 28, 2025

The above video and following message were sent to the UC Berkeley community by Chancellor Rich Lyons on Friday, Feb. 28.

Dear campus community,

Each day brings news of planned and immediate changes in federal policies and funding that could impact our university. This has created concern, confusion and trepidation across our campus community.

Please watch this video where I share my resolve that UC Berkeley will stand firm in our mission to provide long-term societal benefit through excellent research, teaching and public service. Please also visit our dedicated Federal Updates website, where we share the latest information and resources.