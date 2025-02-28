A message about our commitment to UC Berkeley’s values and mission

As a matter of law and tradition, our university is an apolitical institution, but that neutrality does not and cannot extend to developments that have the potential to impact our institutional values and our mission.

Berkeley’s unassailable mission is to provide long-term societal benefit through excellent research, teaching, and public service.

Berkeley’s ascendant values are enshrined in our Principles of Community; among them are free speech, equitable access to opportunity, civility in our interactions, respect for our differences and reverence for diversity writ large — diversity of origins and identities, diversity of viewpoints and beliefs, diversity of academic and extracurricular interests.

Abandoning those values — failing to protect our mission — would endanger Berkeley’s ability to be an extraordinary engine of social mobility, a world-leading source of discoveries that fuel our economy and advance the greater good, and our ability to be a campus where all can feel safe, respected and welcome. These values need and demand our defense.

Make no mistake, our university’s excellence is a function of and is utterly dependent on our comprehensive, encompassing diversity. And so, we will continue to confront discrimination at every turn. We will support our community members without regard for their immigration status. We will continue to comply with the laws of our state that ensure we admit students, and hire staff and faculty, without regard for race, national origin, religion, citizenship or other protected characteristics.

Our values have not changed, and we will continue to make the case for how they support all that we do for the public we serve.

I understand and share the concern many in our community are feeling during this time of dramatic change. I want to assure you that we are closely monitoring developments, actively planning for a wide array of possible scenarios, and working closely with the Office of the President, which is taking the lead in these initial rounds of responding to any and all changes in federal policies or funding. I can assure you there is strength in our University of California numbers.

At the same time, here on campus, we are prioritizing direct communications and the provision of direct support to the students, faculty, and staff who are, or may soon be, impacted by changes in our policy and funding environment.

I have been deeply moved — but not surprised — by the resilient response of our campus community to these turbulent times. I am greatly encouraged by your appreciation for, and your readiness to rise in support of our values and our mission. I am confident in our collective ability to meet whatever challenges the future holds.

Next month marks Berkeley’s 157th birthday and we can be certain there will be many, many more to come.